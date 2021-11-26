Skip to main content
Reuters home
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO designates COVID variant found in South Africa as "of concern"

1 minute read

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa with a large number of mutations as being "of concern," the fifth variant to be given the designation.

The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters