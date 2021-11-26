WHO designates COVID variant found in South Africa as "of concern"

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa with a large number of mutations as being "of concern," the fifth variant to be given the designation.

The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.