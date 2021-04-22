Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO and EMA to inspect Sputnik V manufacturing in May - WHO

Reuters
1 minute read

A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre located at the shopping mall MEGA Alma-Ata in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

Technical experts from the World Health Organization are due to start the next round of their review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-10 jointly with the European Medicines Agency on May 10, the WHO said on Thursday.

"Inspections for good manufacturing practices will take place from 10 May to 1st week of June," the WHO told Reuters in reply to a query.

A joint team from the WHO and EMA are currently carrying out inspections for good clinical practices related to the shot developed by Gamalaya Institute, it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:19 AM UTCIn COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stalling

When Michigan’s St. Clair County held a walk-in COV1D-19 vaccination clinic last week with 1,600 shots at the ready, only about 800 people signed up in advance. Walk-in traffic was slow. A quarter of the available shots went unused, says Jennifer Michaluk, a county health department official.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia records world’s biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls - sources
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO and EMA to inspect Sputnik V manufacturing in May - WHO
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSyria gets 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under COVAX scheme - U.N. officials