WHO on EU booster recommendation: "Focus on the unvaccinated and high-risk groups"

A medical worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Nice, France, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO), asked about the European Union's fresh recommendation for COVID-19 boosters for people over 40, said on Wednesday that the priority should remain inoculating all adults and most vulnerable groups first.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, said: "Focus on the unvaccinated and high-risk groups."

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus said that he hoped that health ministers from its 194 member states would agree next week to start a negotiating process for a 'binding pact' to help prepare for future pandemics.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Mrinalika in Bengaluru;

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.