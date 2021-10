WHO expects more information from India's Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine

A woman receives a dose of COVAXIN coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, during a vaccination drive at an under-construction flyover in New Delhi, India, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it expects additional information from Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech as it pursues an emergency-use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for (Bharat Biotech's) Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," WHO said on Twitter.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

