Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO experts back using malaria vaccine on African children

1 minute read

A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NAIROBI/DAKAR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely used on African children, potentially a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.

The recommendation is for RTS,S, or Mosquirix, a vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L). It was jointly announced in Geneva by the WHO's top advisory bodies for malaria and immunization, the Malaria Policy Advisory Group and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.

Reporting by Maggie Fick and Aaron Ross; Editing by Katharine Houreld and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:54 PM UTC

Canada to put federal workers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination on unpaid leave

Canada's federal employees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are not exempt from getting the shots will be put on administrative leave without pay, officials said on Wednesday, while domestic air, train and cruise ship travelers and workers will soon have to show proof of vaccination.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
WHO experts back using malaria vaccine on African children
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer study to vaccinate whole Brazilian town against COVID-19
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
COVID infections dropping throughout the Americas, says health agency