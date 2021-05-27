Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO, GAVI seek 190 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by end-June to fill gap

Reuters
1 minute read

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The COVAX vaccine-sharing facility urgently needs 190 million doses by the end of June to fill a gap left by India halting vaccine exports, as the virus surges in South Asia, the GAVI vaccine alliance and World Health Organization said on Thursday.

"We need an additional $2 billion to lift coverage in (advance market countries) up to nearly 30%, and we need it by June 2 to lock in supplies now so that doses can be delivered through 2021, and into early 2022," they said in a statement.

"At least one billion doses could be shared by wealthy countries in 2021," it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 5:16 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.S. opens criminal probe into alleged lapses at Eli Lilly plant

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) focused on alleged manufacturing irregularities and records tampering at a factory in Branchburg, New Jersey, that produces the pharmaceutical giant's COVID-19 therapy and other drugs, three people familiar with the matter said.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. intelligence community acknowledges two theories of coronavirus origin
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 290.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO, GAVI seek 190 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses by end-June to fill gap
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMacron says it is in Europe's interest to provide Africa with COVID-19 vaccines