WHO getting monkeypox tests for Africa, urges vaccine readiness
DAKAR, June 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is in the process of procuring thousands of monkeypox tests for Africa but is not recommending mass vaccination at this stage, WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti said on Thursday.
She added that the continent should be prepared for vaccination should the need arise.
Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Sofia Christensen
