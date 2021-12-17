WHO issues emergency use listing to Novavax-Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine

A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. Picture taken February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Friday issued an emergency use listing to Covovax, Serum Institute of India's version of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency said that Novovax's own vaccine is currently under assessment by the European Medicines Agency, and it will complete its own assessment of this vaccine once the EMA has issued its recommendation. (https://bit.ly/3se5Mmh)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.