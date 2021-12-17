Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
WHO issues emergency use listing to Novavax-Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine
Dec 17 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Friday issued an emergency use listing to Covovax, Serum Institute of India's version of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine.
The agency said that Novovax's own vaccine is currently under assessment by the European Medicines Agency, and it will complete its own assessment of this vaccine once the EMA has issued its recommendation. (https://bit.ly/3se5Mmh)
Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
