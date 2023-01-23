WHO launches funding appeal to battle health emergencies















Jan 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Monday launched a funding appeal for $2.54 billion to assist people facing health emergencies across the world.

"The number of people in need of humanitarian relief has increased by almost a quarter compared to 2022, to a record 339 million," the U.N. agency said in a statement.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.