WHO must be bolstered to strengthen global health security, says Tedros

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

JAKARTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Any initiatives to strengthen global health security in a future global health crisis will only succeed if such measures bolster the role of the World Health Organization, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

Speaking via a video link at a G20 meeting of finance leaders in the Indonesian capital, Tedros was responding to proposals to establish a separate global health fund tasked with delivering emergency funds, vaccines and other medical needs.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies

