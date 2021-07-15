Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO panel advises against COVID-19 vaccination proof for travel

1 minute read

July 15 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee on Thursday maintained its stance that proof of COVID-19 vaccination should not be required for international travel, amid a growing debate on blocking the entry of travelers if they are unvaccinated.

The independent experts said that vaccinations should not be the only condition to permit international travel, given limited global access and inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The experts had previously said that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement.

Poorer countries with less access to vaccinations could face exclusion if such measures are put into place, some health experts have said.

The European Union earlier this month launched its digital COVID certificate system designed to help citizens travel more freely across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. read more

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:31 PM UTCWHO's Tedros to set out follow-up study into COVID-19 origins - director Ryan

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus will share proposals for a phase 2 study into the origins of the coronavirus with member states on Friday, its emergency director Mike Ryan said.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J recalls sunscreens after carcinogen found in some sprays
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina should provide raw data on pandemic's origins - WHO's Tedros
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMelbourne joins Sydney in lockdown as COVID-19 spreads in Australia
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGrappling with 'worst-case scenario', Indonesia faces more COVID-19 pain