WHO to request cholera vaccines for Haiti, expects more cases















GENEVA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that a request will be made to supply Haiti with oral cholera vaccines after a surprise return of the disease to a country paralysed by a gang blockade. read more

"A request is being prepared to be submitted to the international coordination group for the procurement of oral vaccination," Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva press briefing.

WHO maintains an emergency stockpile of cholera vaccines. Cholera cases are surging globally and there will not be enough vaccines to cover the growing number of cases, a WHO official said last week. read more

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More











