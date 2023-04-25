WHO says contaminated syrup medicines identified in Western Pacific















April 25 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that a batch of contaminated syrup medicines was identified in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia.

The stated manufacturer of the medicines was India's QP Pharmachem Ltd and the marketer of the product was Trillium Pharma, based in India's Haryana, the WHO said.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.