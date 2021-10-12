Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO says it awaits full data from Merck on antiviral pill

1 minute read

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is awaiting full clinical data on the antiviral pill made by Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients, a WHO spokesperson said on Tuesday, a day after the company said it had applied for U.S. emergency use authorisation.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier, asked at a U.N. briefing in Geneva about the drug, said: "Indeed, this is an interesting development. We would have to see the full data about it. If it holds true, then it is another weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

The treatment, molnupiravir, cut the rate of hospitalisation and death by 50% in a trial of mild-to-moderately ill patients who had at least one risk factor for the disease, according to data released this month. read more

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:44 AM UTC

EU plans stricter drugs supply rules to avoid reliance on 'autocracies'

Drugmakers may face stricter rules to ensure the supply of medicines in the European Union, EU officials said on Tuesday, as the bloc tries to reduce its imports of pharmaceutical products from China and other foreign "autocracies".

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Sydney COVID-19 cases ease further as focus shifts to reviving economy
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
WHO says it awaits full data from Merck on antiviral pill
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state, rips Biden for 'bullying'
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Health activists fight stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza