WHO says lifting lockdowns and low vaccination rates is 'toxic mixture'

A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

July 7 (Reuters) - World Health Organization emergencies programme head Michael Ryan said on Wednesday that countries with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, combined with the lifting of restrictions, was a "toxic mixture."

Ryan said this was a time for extreme caution, but added that each nation had to make its own decisions about what precautions to take against COVID-19 and the lifting of restrictions.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru

