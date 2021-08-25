Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WHO says no conclusive data yet on need for COVID-19 booster shot

A nurse immuniser administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination clinic at the Bankstown Sports Club during a lockdown to curb an outbreak of cases in Sydney, Australia, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the data on the benefits and safety of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is inconclusive.

"When some countries afford to have the booster and others are not even vaccinating the first and second round, it's a moral issue," he said during a media briefing.

