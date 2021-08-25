Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
WHO says no conclusive data yet on need for COVID-19 booster shot
1 minute read
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that the data on the benefits and safety of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is inconclusive.
"When some countries afford to have the booster and others are not even vaccinating the first and second round, it's a moral issue," he said during a media briefing.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
