WHO says studying Sweden pause of Moderna vaccine; Sputnik review resumed

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group is studying decisions in Sweden and Denmark to halt vaccinating young people with the Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine after 'very rare' myocarditis in some and a statement was expected soon, WHO's assistant director-general Mariangela Simao said on Thursday.

Work on a review of Sputnik V vaccine made by Russia's Gamaleya Institute for possible WHO emergency use listing has restarted, after being on hold due to a "legal procedure", she told a news briefing. Further inspections were planned in the next few weeks and additional clinical data was expected.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Sri Kalyani Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.