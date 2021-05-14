Skip to main content

The World Health Organization said on Friday is in touch with the United States about sharing vaccines with the international COVAX scheme, which distributes doses to poorer countries.

"They recognise that sharing those doses may help ensure greater impact overall," Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO adviser, told a virtual brieing in Geneva. "They want to be ready when the doses are ready ... We're working in parallel."

