Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO urges countries 'not to lose gains' by prematurely lifting COVID-19 measures

1 minute read

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - World Health Organization emergencies programme head Michael Ryan urged countries on Wednesday to use extreme caution when reopening their economies from COVID-19 restrictions so as "not to lose the gains you have made".

The WHO also urged countries either considering or beginning to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-old children to reconsider and instead donate doses to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX to help inoculate healthcare workers and the elderly in low-income countries.

Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:40 AM UTCCOVID infections imperil Indonesia's vaccinated health workers, and hospitals

Indonesian pulmonologist Erlina Burhan is exasperated after another long shift in a jam-packed hospital missing 200 staff infected by the coronavirus despite being vaccinated just months ago.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUK to track COVID-19 variants with genomic sequencing across the world
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGerman COVID-19 cases rise again after two months of decline
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCOVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDeveloper says Russia's CoviVac COVID-19 vaccine effective against Delta variant