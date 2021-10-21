WHO urges G20 to step up vaccine donations to the south

A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday called on the world's 20 richest nations, holding a summit next week, to step up donations of COVID-19 doses to the global south where vaccinations lag.

"The @g20org countries must fulfil their dose-sharing commitments immediately," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing.

Gordon Brown, WHO ambassador for global health financing, said that if the world's richest countries cannot mobilise for a vaccine airlift to developing countries, an epidemiological and economic "dereliction of duty will shame us all".

There is still a shortfall of 500 million vaccine doses to reach WHO's 40% vaccination target in all countries by year-end, while 240 million doses are lying unused in the West, Brown said.

(This story corrects last paragraph to say 40% vaccination target is year-end, not mid-2022)

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Sri Kalyani Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.