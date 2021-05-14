Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

A box of Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines, redeployed from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is seen loaded into a refrigerated delivery truck in Accra, Ghana May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

The World Health Organization urged rich countries on Friday to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to the COVAX scheme for poorer countries.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said the second year of the pandemic was set to be more deadly than the first, with India a huge concern.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of the coronavirus through India's vast countryside on Friday, as the official tally of infections crossed 24 million, and over 4,000 people died for the third straight day.

