[1/2] The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse















Nov 28 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Monday it will start using a new preferred term, mpox, as a synonym for the monkeypox disease.

"Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out," the global health organisation said.

