Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO welcomes G7 vaccine pledge but says more needed quickly

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends the World Health Assembly (WHA) amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2021. Christopher Black/World Health Organization/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

The World Health Organization's (WHO) director-general on Monday welcomed the Group of Seven's weekend pledge of 870 million COVID-19 vaccine doses but said that many more were needed and quickly.

"This is a big help, but we need more, and we need them faster," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a WHO news conference on Monday. Some 10,000 people are still dying each day from the disease and critically ill patients in Africa had a higher mortality rate, he said.

