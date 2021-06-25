Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WHO's Tedros says vaccine shortage in poor countries a global failure

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - The world's inability to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

"It's not hesitancy. It's lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially Africa, it's very worrisome," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "There is no vaccine. You can't even talk about delivery or absorption capacity when there's no vaccine."

