WHO's top scientist says no evidence healthy kids, adolescents need COVID-19 boosters

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed World Health Organization (WHO) logo, in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Tuesday there was currently no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at a media briefing, Soumya Swaminathan said that though there seems to be some waning of vaccine immunity against the highly transmissable Omicron variant over time, more research needs to be done to pin down who needs booster doses.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich

