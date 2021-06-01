Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

World Bank chief says $12 bln in vaccine funds available, need to speed supplies

Reuters
1 minute read

World Bank President David Malpass attends the "1+6" Roundtable meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

The World Bank now has $12 billion in COVID-19 vaccine financing available and will have approved vaccination financing operations in over 50 countries by the end of June, the development lender's president, David Malpass, said on Tuesday.

Malpass told a joint news conference with the World Health Organization, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization that it was "vital that we speed up the supply chain for vaccine distribution," including shortening the manufacturing time, approvals and allocations of doses that have already been produced.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:37 PM UTCU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsConsider global shortages before giving COVID-19 shots to teens, EU body says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna files for full U.S. approval of COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO asks for re-checks of research on when coronavirus first surfaced in Italy
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada panel says COVID-19 shots can be mixed, move could hit AstraZeneca