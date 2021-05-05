Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWorld Bank's Malpass urges rich countries to ease grip on vaccine stockpiles

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday urged wealthy countries to quickly free up excess vaccines for developing economies that are now facing greater needs, by exporting stockpiled doses and giving up options for future deliveries.

Malpass told a Financial Times online event that the World Bank now has "robust" vaccine financing operations in about 18 countries, a figure that will expand to 50 countries and about $4 billion by mid-year.

He said advanced countries "need to give up the options and the control mechanism that they have for the vaccines and let the countries that have deployment systems begin to make those deployments."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:41 PM UTCAs COVID-19 rages in India, scientist warns further waves ‘inevitable’

A top scientific adviser to the Indian government warned on Wednesday the country would inevitably face further waves of the coronavirus pandemic, as almost 4,000 people died in the space of a day.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada becomes first country to allow Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsYounger people filling up COVID-19 intensive care wards in Americas, PAHO says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.N. chief pushes voluntary sharing of COVID-19 vaccine licenses
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPut idle capacity to work now making vaccines, says WTO head