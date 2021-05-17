Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWorld has entered stage of "vaccine apartheid" - WHO head

Reuters
1 minute read

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks during the opening of the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 18, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout/File Photo

The world has reached a situation of "vaccine apartheid", World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, and was no longer just at risk of that status.

"The big problem is a lack of sharing. So the solution is more sharing," he told a virtual Paris Peace Forum event.

Earlier, he called on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility sooner than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:58 PM UTCU.S. screens 1.85 mln at airports on Sunday, most since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.85 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMore COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan as cases spike
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals'It's going to change our country': South Africa starts vaccinating over-60s
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia's virus cases decline but WHO expert says positive tests ominously high
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUK reports 1,979 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths