Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 159.03 million, death toll at 3,444,309

Reuters
1 minute read

People wearing protective face masks wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

More than 159.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,444,309​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 10:00 GMT.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

