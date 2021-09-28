Skip to main content

The Great Reboot

WTO chief says trade must do more to address 'devastating' vaccine inequity

World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks during the opening session of the WTO Public Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that the low COVID-19 vaccination rate of around 4% in Africa was "devastating", saying that trade should help address vaccine inequity.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's remarks came at the opening session of a Geneva-based trade event alongside South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

