Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WTO head hopes for deal by July on vaccine-sharing

1 minute read
1/2

Vials labelled "AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday she hoped that members could reach an agreement by July on improving access to COVID-19 vaccines after months of talks on waiving drug firms' intellectual property rights.

"It's going to be tough because there are still differences but we hope we can get to a pragmatic approach," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a virtual U.N. forum.

"I'm in a hurry and I want us to get some agreement by July because lives are important."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:05 AM UTCPhilips recalls ventilators, sleep apnea machines due to health risks

Dutch medical equipment company Philips (PHG.AS) has recalled some breathing devices and ventilators because of a foam part that might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer, it said on Monday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAstraZeneca shots have good risk-benefit profile for over 60s, says EMA official
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUK's Johnson set to announce delay to end of COVID restrictions
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWTO head hopes for deal by July on vaccine-sharing
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCelltrion says trial shows antibody COVID-19 treatment to be safe and effective