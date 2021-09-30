Skip to main content

Hedge fund Elliott builds stake in Toshiba - FT

Toshiba's logo is seen at an industrial area in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has built a stake in Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp (6502.T), the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The hedge fund's stake did not exceed 5%, the report said, citing people close to Toshiba. Elliot has held several meetings with the company's board and advisers, FT added. (https://on.ft.com/3AVf6Nu)

Toshiba's reported move comes as the company has been in talks with financial and strategic investors, including KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and three other global private equity firms, to seek their ideas for its new strategy. read more

Earlier this year, Toshiba launched a full review of its current assets after it dismissed a $20 billion takeover bid from CVC Capital Partners as lacking detail.

The results of the review will be presented when the company announces a new mid-term business plan in October. read more

Toshiba and an Elliott representative did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

