HeidelbergCement to battle rising costs after Q3 profit drop

A logo of HeidelbergCement is pictured at their headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE), the world's No. 2 cement maker, said it launched a programme to offset cost inflation by at least 500 million euros ($579 million) by the end of 2022, after rising energy costs led to an 11% drop in third-quarter core profit.

"The general conditions in the third quarter were very challenging due to the exceptionally high year-on-year basis in the previous year and the significant increases in energy costs in recent months," Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said.

He said the company remained optimistic for the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8632 euros)

