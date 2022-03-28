Heineken to exit its Russian operations

Heineken logo is seen at the company's building in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

March 28 (Reuters) - Dutch brewing giant Heineken (HEIO.AS) said on Monday it has decided to exit its business in Russia, after previously saying it would halt new investments and exports there.

"We have concluded that Heineken's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by John Stonestreet

