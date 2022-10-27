Herbert Smith Freehills appoints Roberts and Robinson as TMT lead partners















SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Herbert Smith Freehills has appointed Veronica Roberts and Mark Robinson as joint global sector lead partners of the global law firm's technology, media and telecoms (TMT) sector.

Based in London, Roberts is an European Union, United Kingdom competition law expert who also leads Herbert Smith Freehills' global foreign investment group, the law firm said in a statement late Wednesday.

Singapore-based Robinson has advised on corporate transactions, investments and projects in Asia and previously worked in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Herbert Smith Freehills said it has more than 360 lawyers in its TMT sector.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Rashmi Aich











