Hilton boosts annual profit forecast on robust travel demand

The logo of an Hilton hotel is seen at Schiphol airport near the city of Amsterdam
The logo of an Hilton hotel is seen at Schiphol airport near the city of Amsterdam, the Netherlands March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

April 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday as the U.S. hotel operator bets on pent-up travel demand to boost its earnings.

The hotel industry has benefited from price hikes and a rebound in travel demand after the pandemic, with consumers booking longer stays despite rising interest rates and tight financial conditions have stoked fears of a looming recession.

Hilton, which owns brands including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, expects full-year adjusted profit per share between $5.68 and $5.88, compared with a prior forecast of $5.42 to $5.68.

For the first quarter, Hilton said revenue-per-available-room (RevPAR) - a key metric for investors - rose 30% from a year earlier.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next