Hilton raises full-year profit forecast on strong travel demand

[1/2] Hilton Midtown hotel is seen on 52nd street in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

July 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) raised full-year adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, as the U.S. hotel operator expects pent-up travel demand to bolster its earnings.

In the last few quarters, the hotel industry has benefited from price hikes and travel demand as flexible work arrangements and easing of pandemic-related restrictions prompted consumers to book longer stays.

Hilton, which owns brands including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, said its second-quarter RevPAR (revenue per available room), a key metric for investors, rose 12% from a year earlier.

However, the sector, which has largely evaded the effects of high inflation so far, struggles with high wage costs in a tight labor market as they deploy more staff to meet the spike in demand.

The company said it now expects full-year adjusted profit of $5.93 and $6.06 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $5.68 and $5.88 per share.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

