Hindenburg says if Adani Group files lawsuit it will demand company documents















BENGALURU, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it will demand documents in legal discovery process if Adani Group files a lawsuit in the United States against the short seller for its report on the Indian conglomerate.

"We fully stand by our report, any action against us will be meritless," Hindenburg Research said after Adani Group said it was evaluating "remedial and punitive action" against the short seller.

In a statement to Indian exchanges, Adani Group head of legal, Jatin Jalundhwala, called the Hindenburg report "maliciously mischievous, (and) unresearched."

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru











