Factbox: Hiring for holiday season in tightening U.S. labor market

A "Now Hiring" sign advertising jobs at a hand car wash is seen along a street in Miami, Florida, U.S. May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Retailers, restaurants and providers of delivery services are scrambling to hire and retain workers ahead of the all-important holiday season as they wrestle with a tight U.S. labor market.

While some are offering more work hours to existing employees to ensure their stores are sufficiently staffed during the festive season, others are handing out hefty bonuses to new workers. The holiday season is the busiest shopping period of the year, accounting for the bulk of the retail industry's annual sales.

Here is a list of holiday staffing plans from U.S. companies:

