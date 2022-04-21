Hitachi to sell $1.6 bln Hitachi Transport stake to KKR, Nikkei says

The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) is planning to sell most of its 40% stake in Hitachi Transport System Ltd (9086.T) to U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) for $1.56 billion, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Hitachi will retain a 10% stake in the logistics company while KKR is expected to launch a takeover bid to acquire the remaining 90%. KKR is expected to spend more than 600 billion yen ($4.69 billion) on the deal to take Hitachi Transport private, Nikkei said.

($1 = 127.9400 yen)

