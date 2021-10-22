Skip to main content

Holiday Inn owner IHG room revenue bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels

A general view of an Intercontinental Hotel at the O2 ahead of Q3 2020 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Trading Statement Release, in London, Britain October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG (IHG.L) reported a sharp jump in third-quarter room revenue on Friday after a busy summer, with the company recovering closer to pre-pandemic levels on easing travel restrictions.

The company said hotel room revenue (RevPAR), a key performance indicator, rose 66% for the July-September period, compared with a 53.4% drop a year earlier, but it was down 21% from 2019.

"Domestic leisure demand was particularly strong in a number of markets over the summer, where occupancy and rate climbed back to 2019 levels," Chief Executive Officer Keith Barr said, adding, there were "increasingly encouraging signs" of business travel and international trips.

The company said its review of around 200 Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotels were on track.

Reporting by Federico Maccioni in Gdansk and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, editing by Anil D'Silva and Rashmi Aich

