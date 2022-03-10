Holiday inn-owner IHG suspends investments in Russia

A Holiday Inn hotel is seen in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 8, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

March 10 (Reuters) - Holiday inn-owner IHG (IHG.L) said on Thursday it was suspending future investments, development activity and new hotel openings and will close its Moscow office following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The London-listed company said it was also working with its franchisees in countries neighbouring Ukraine to offer refugees temporary accommodation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.