Holiday Inn owner IHG's room revenue surges on travel recovery

The ticker symbol and company logo for InterContinental Hotels Group is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019.

May 6 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG.L) on Friday signalled a sharp recovery in the hospitality sector as people gradually resume leisure and business travel after countries eased pandemic-related restrictions.

Holiday Inn owner's RevPAR, or revenue per available room, was up 61% for the three months ended March 31, as the group saw improved trading in its Americas and EMEAA regions.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru

