The logo of U.S. home improvement chain Home Depot is seen in Mexico City, Mexico January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) on Thursday named Edward Ted Decker as its new chief executive officer and president, replacing Craig Menear who will continue to serve as the chairman of the board.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

