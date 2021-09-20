Homebuilder D.R. Horton cuts annual forecast on supply chain disruptions

A D.R. Horton home building project is pictured in San Marcos, California July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Largest U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) on Monday cut its forecast for annual revenue and homes closed, due to lingering supply chain disruptions.

The company now expects its revenue for fiscal 2021 between $27.4 billion and $27.6 billion, below its previous expectation of $27.6 billion to $28.1 billion.

D.R. Horton now expects homes closed between 81,300 homes and 81,700 homes, from its prior outlook of 83,000 homes to 84,500 homes.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

