Business
Homebuilders Persimmon, Vistry upbeat on outlook, cite strong demand
1 minute read
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Persimmon (PSN.L), Britain's No. 2 homebuilder, said on Tuesday demand for newly built homes remained healthy and underpinned positive pricing conditions, as cheap mortgages kept the housing sector supported after the expiry of a tax break.
Persimmon's smaller rival Vistry Group Plc (VTYV.L) echoed the sentiment, reiterating that it was "firmly" on track to deliver annual earnings target of about 345 million pounds ($465.34 million). It had reported adjusted pretax profit of 143.9 million pounds for fiscal 2020.
($1 = 0.7414 pounds)
Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.