Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Honeywell quarterly profit jumps as aerospace sales rebound

1 minute read

A worker is seen building an aircraft engine at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. on September 6, 2016. Picture taken on September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo

July 23 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.O) on Friday reported a 32% rise in quarterly profit, helped by improving demand for aircraft parts as air traffic rebounds from a pandemic-prompted slowdown.

Net income attributable to the U.S. industrial conglomerate rose to $1.43 billion, or $2.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.08 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:01 AM UTCInvestors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory

A rally in the U.S. dollar has investors looking at a broad range of factors -- from global COVID-19 infections to yield gaps -- to determine whether the greenback will continue appreciating.

BusinessHoneywell quarterly profit jumps as aerospace sales rebound
BusinessWant a bigger raise? How about $50? U.S. companies push COVID shots for staff
BusinessFrom 'congratulations' to 'fully canceled': California cafe owners hit roadblock
BusinessAir Canada's quarterly loss narrows as travel demand returns