Honeywell quarterly profit jumps as aerospace sales rebound

July 23 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.O) on Friday reported a 32% rise in quarterly profit, helped by improving demand for aircraft parts as air traffic rebounds from a pandemic-prompted slowdown.

Net income attributable to the U.S. industrial conglomerate rose to $1.43 billion, or $2.04 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.08 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

