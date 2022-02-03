Honeywell's quarterly revenue misses estimates on supply woes

An aircraft engine is being tested at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. on September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott//File Photo

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as a disruption in parts and raw material supplies pressured sales at its unit that caters to the aerospace industry.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic-battered aviation industry has benefited from a recovery in travel activity, raw material and parts shortages have cost companies like Honeywell sales worth millions of dollars.

Sales in the company's high-margin aerospace unit, which makes parts for planes produced by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SE (AIR.PA), fell 2.75% to about $2.9 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Shares of Honeywell were down 2.7% before the bell.

The company's overall net income rose 5% to $1.43 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.36 billion or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.

Honeywell's total sales for the fourth quarter fell 2% to $8.66 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $8.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.