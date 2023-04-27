Hotel group Accor raises room revenue growth target















April 27 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor (ACCP.PA) said on Thursday it now expects double-digital revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth in 2023, citing a good start to the year and the end of China's zero-COVID policy.

The hotel industry has benefited from higher prices and a rebound in travel demand in the wake of the pandemic, with consumers rushing to travel even as rising interest rates stoke fears of a recession and inflation continues to erode household purchasing power.

"Consumers' desire to travel has never been stronger," deputy CEO Jean-Jacques Morin said on call with journalists.

China saw a clear acceleration in the quarter, especially after the Chinese New Year, with significant potential for the rest of the year, he added.

Accor's RevPAR, a key industry measure of hotel performance, is expected to grow between 10% and 20% this year, Morin said, up from a previous target of 5%-9%.

The group, which operates brands including Mercure and Ibis, said RevPAR rose 19% in the three first months of the year compared with the same period of 2019, before the pandemic grounded international flights.

