Hotel group Accor continues recovery as travellers emerge from COVID-19 trough















Oct 26 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor (ACCP.PA) reported higher than expected third-quarter revenue per available room (RevPAR) on Wednesday, continuing a sharp improvement in activity since the start of the year.

The easing of COVID-19 curbs earlier this year led to a boom in travel demand after more than two years of restrictions, allowing the hospitality sector to increase its profit forecasts and report higher revenue per available room.

The group, which runs high-end chains Sofitel and Pullman and budget brands such as Ibis, said its third-quarter RevPAR, a key gauge of performance for the hotel industry, was up 14% from the same period of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

That also topped the 9% increase forecast in an analyst poll compiled by the company.

U.S. tourists travelling to Europe took advantage of the dollar's strength against euro and other currencies, Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Morin said on a call with journalists.

"Among the Americans and the Chinese, you have the two big outbound travellers populations (with) an increased purchasing power, and so we have definitely benefited from this phenomenon," Morin added, also pointing to a strong dollar and dollar-linked currencies in Latin America and East Asia boosting the group's revenue from an accounting perspective.

Accor also saw "moderate" signs of improvement in China, but flagged the restrictions implemented as part of a strict "zero-COVID" policy which continued to have an adverse impact on the group's activity.

Accor's third-quarter revenue jumped 83% on a like-for-like basis and the group said it was confident in its ability to reach the upper end of its guidance on full-year core earnings of between 610 million euros ($614 million) and 640 million.

($1 = 0.9930 euros)

